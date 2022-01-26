Members of Portland’s City Council held discussions about adding an entrance into Richland Park during their Jan. 10 meeting.
“We’ve looked at this for several years… We’ve talked about two things: one, having an actual entrance so we can get people off (Highway) 52 into Richland and keep from flooding Portland Boulevard. The other part is during this comprehensive park plan, what if we connect Jim Courtney to 52 and have a separate way out?” Mayor Mike Callis said.
The city had previously looked at property just east of the 52-Old Westmoreland Road area back in 2005 or 2006, Callis added. A new development proposed in the area has brought the idea back and preliminary discussions have been held with the developer about adding a connector road.
“This could be an opportunity as things develop over there to find a way to better access flow back to 52,” Callis added.
A proposed road improvement could cover approximately 5,300 feet or just over a mile and run from Old Westmoreland Road to Jim Courtney Road, according to a graphic presented to council members.
“It would take a lot of traffic off that part of town,” Alderman Jody McDowell commented.
Reducing the flow of traffic through nearby neighborhoods would also be a positive impact of the project, the mayor added.
The Parks Department is also preparing to bid out HVAC replacement at the Robert Coleman Community Center, Callis said.
“That project could go out to bid within 2-3 weeks,” he said. “The community’s missed having a place to gather.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
