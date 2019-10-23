Springfield quarterback Kevontez Hudson rushed for 277 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns to lead his team to a 27-12 region win over Portland last Friday night.
Hudson, a junior, had touchdown runs of 16, 57 and 5 and added a 40-yard jaunt on the Jackets' opening series to set up his first score.
"Springfield changed their offense during their fall break," Coach Greg Cavanah said. "The Hudson kid was a running back and they moved him to quarterback. It took us by surprise."
The Jackets finished with 393 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per play. Portland countered with 243 yards of offense, with quarterback Caleb Mandrell finishing with 69 yards on the ground, two rushing scores and 74 through the air. Dairius Bell was Mandrell's main target after making six receptions for 48 yards.
"We kept the game tight most of the night," Cavanah said. "Penalties hurt us. I thought the defense played well after we adjusted to their new offense. The effort was there. When we were down 20-12 and driving, we had some holding calls against us. We had a bad snap on fourth and two that hurt us. It was a physical game. We have to cash in on our opportunities to score."
Portland took the opening kickoff and drove downfield in 12 plays as Mandrell followed his offensive line into the end zone from 2 yards out. Bell had a pair of catches in the series.
See Region/page A6
The PAT was blocked, but Portland was on top 6-0 at the 7:16 mark.
The Yellow Jackets answered with a seven-play possession as Hudson called his own number on each one, including a 40-yard run that set up his 16-yard sprint to the end zone. Luis Diaz's kick conversion gave the hosts a 7-6 lead.
The Panthers moved the football passed the midfield stripe after the Springfield score. Kaleb Allen caught a 7-yard toss from Mandrell, Bell hauled in an 8-yard reception and Devyn Fuqua had a 13-yard run. But a pair of penalties stopped the drive and Mandrell punted the football away.
Springfield threatened to score on their following series of downs as Hudson, along with Ze'ek Boyd, picked up huge yardage on running plays. But facing a second and goal at the 3-yard line, Hudson attempted to pass only to have Joseph Dykes tip the football and Logan Summers come up with the pick.
Portland had possession of the football at the 1-yard line but couldn't move the chains, and Mandrell's 36-yard punt put the Jackets in good field position at the 28. Kevontay White got the call on four straight attempts and finished the short series on a 4-yard scoring run. Diaz's PAT put the hosts up 14-6 with under a minute left in the opening half.
Box returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the midfield stripe, but the Purple came up empty on a fourth down conversion as the half ended. Hudson started the second half by taking the snap on the third play from scrimmage and racing 57 yards to give the Jackets a 20-6 edge.
The Panthers answered with a 12-play series as Fuqua and Mandrell shared running duties, with Mandrell's 1-yard run putting the Purple within 8 points, 20-12 with six minutes left in the third.
"I thought Mandrell and Fuqua did a good job on that drive," Cavanah pointed. "The offensive line blocked well."
After an exchange of punts, the Jackets put the contest away as Hudson capped a six-play drive on a 5-yard opening and Diaz's kick split the uprights for a 27-12 advantage early in the final period.
Box gave the Panthers good field position gain with a 28-yard kickoff return. A pass to Gulley and Allen along with a 22-yard from Box, put the Purple at the SHS 28.
Portland lost yardage on two consecutive plays and fumbled with the Jackets recovering at the 36 and running out the clock.
Charles Mitchell led the defense with 11.5 tackles.
