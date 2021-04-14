Portland High’s Future Farmers of America chapter is planning its annual greenhouse sale this weekend.
The sale will take place at Portland High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We’ve got a variety of hanging baskets, vetting plants, garden plants as well,” said Brad Kirkham, an ag teacher at the high school. “We’ve got pots for people’s decks, a little bit of everything.”
Hanging pots will sell for $15 or two for $25, and 14-inch terracotta pots will be $30, four-inch pots $2, one-gallon pots $5 and two-gallon pots $10.
There will be multiple herbs, produce and ornamental plants available. Herbs available include Pineapple Sage, Lemon Balm, Oregano, Lemon Thyme and Tricolor Sage, and produce offered will be tomatoes, peppers, okra, cucumbers, watermelons, cantaloupe, zucchini and squash.
There will be approximately 30 different types of ornamentals offered as well.
“The kids get to learn how to tend and work in the greenhouse,” Kirkham said. “They always seem to enjoy it. It gets them out of the classroom and lets them do some field work. It’s better to learn by doing, I believe.”
Funds raised from the sale help support the various FFA services, including buying supplies and taking trips.
For more information on the greenhouse sale, call 615-325-9201 or visit portland.ffanow.org.
