Portland’s Fire Department has a new chief as of last week after long-time head Al West retired after a 41-year career.
Sam Thornton took over leadership at the department beginning on Sept. 14. Thornton is a 22-year veteran of the Portland Fire Department, having joined as a volunteer in February of 1998 and going full-time in September of that year. He was the department’s assistant chief before taking the top job.
“I was able to go full-time in September 1998 and spent 22 years doing the 24 (hours) on, 48 (hours) off,” Thornton said. “I worked my way up from firefighter to assistant chief.”
When West announced his intention to retire, Thornton was an easy choice for Portland Mayor Mike Callis to ensure a smooth transition at the department.
Thornton said that making the move to head a department with 24 full-time staff and two fire halls was an adjustment, even with his experience as assistant chief.
“As far as leadership, I didn’t know how many small decisions Chief West was making on a daily basis, how many emails he was answering,” Thornton said with a smile. “That workload has definitely picked up from being a shift supervisor to now all the small things that are going to affect the department. It’s been a learning experience.”
Looking forward, Thornton said that the continued growth of Portland would present challenges to the department in keeping up with manpower and equipment needs. Also, the job of firefighter has started to involve medical issues, meaning medical certifications are needed for personnel.
“We’ve been fortunate in the last few years,” Thornton said. “We’ve doubled our staff twice. We’ve done away with our volunteers. We have very few left. Manpower is going to be a challenge, but it’s a challenge nationwide. The ability for people to volunteer is going downhill.
“Trying to figure if the budget will allow for more full-time people or part-time people to fill in. We’ll see how it goes from there.”
Thornton added that while house fires are less common today because of safer construction processes, those fires are often hotter since newer construction materials often contain plastic made with petroleum products. Houses are also being built closer together, which keeps the heat from a house fire inside and thus more dangerous.
West joined the Portland Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1979 and became fire chief on a part-time basis in 1988. He was named the city’s first full-time fire chief in July of 1990, and in 1992, he became the city’s public safety director, serving as fire chief and police chief. He held both roles until 2011, when the jobs were split. West chose to remain with the fire department at that time.
The Leader was unable to reach West, who others point to as impactful as his involvement transitioned from being a volunteer to a full-time department head during his tenure.
“While the city is losing a wonderful public servant in Chief West, we are gaining another dedicated employee in Chief Thornton, who will lead the department for years to come,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said.
