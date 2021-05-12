The Portland Fire Department responds to many types of calls — including fire and medical — and its members see many different scenarios.
However, a May 1 call to assist with a young child stuck in a barrel was once-in-a-lifetime kind of call.
Lance and Kelly Strubing of Mt. Juliet were visiting the grandparents of their 2-year-old son, Dorian, in Portland. Dorian climbed into an antique wooden barrel and became wedged inside, unable to stand or get out.
When Dorian’s parents couldn’t get him out, they took him to Tri-Star Portland’s emergency room. After medical staff also couldn’t get Dorian out, Portland Fire and Sumner County EMS were called to the scene.
“The little boy got stuck at his grandparents’ house… couldn’t get him out there so they took him to the emergency room,” Lt. David Chandler of Portland Fire said. “They still couldn’t get him out, so they called 911.”
X-rays were used to determine where Dorian’s legs, knees and feet were inside the barrel. His arms, shoulders and head were sticking out from the top of the barrel, and Portland Fire Department officials gave Doran a teddy bear to hold on to.
“We went to the emergency room and looked at the X-rays to see how we could go about cutting,” Chandler said. “We ended up seeing where his feet were and started cutting on the bottom of the barrel.”
Workers eventually had to use a power saw to cut away part of the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers were used at the top to make the opening big enough for Dorian’s feet to fit through.
Once Dorian was able to straighten his legs, he was pulled out.
“After about 30 minutes, we were able to open the bottom of the barrel enough to where he could be pulled out the top,” Chandler said.
The workers who helped free Dorian signed the wooden barrel as a keepsake from his trip to the emergency room. The toddler, who didn’t sustain any injuries while trapped, celebrated his rescue with a popsicle.
Chandler said that Dorian was never in danger and was smiling throughout the entire ordeal.
“It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Kelly Strubing said.
