The Portland High School and Portland Middle School fishing teams are in the midst of another successful season.
The 2020-21 camapign started at Nickajack on Sept. 19, with fishing competitions held at Old Hickory, Percy Preist, Dale Hollow, and Center Hill.
The two teams are members of the North Central Bass Nation and Central Bass Nation regions. Both squads also participate in state opens.
There is a region championship in April and May as well as the state tournament later in May.
Among the top finishers so far during the 2020-21 campaign were Dawson Gentry and Mason Pearson coming in 13th at Nickajack, while Caleb Baird and Caleb Mathias placing fifth out of 147 boats in the high-school division.
At the Old Hickory competition, Baird and Mathias came in third, and Brock McKelvey and Mylah Riggsbee placed fourth in the middle-school division.
The two teams are coached by Teddy Baird and Andy Mathias.
The high-school boat captains are Joe Ellis, Derek Blackburn, Shawn Burgett and Andy Mathias.
Manning the middle-school boats as captains are Seth Terrell, Chad Pearson, Chris Mullican, Baird and David Simmons.
Sponsors for the two teams include Pearson Heating and Air, AAA Enterprise, Brent’s Boat Repair, Lighthouse Realty and Auction, Sharp Transist, Halltown General Baptist Church, Reel Men of God, Brown Mechanical, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors.
