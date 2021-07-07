The Portland High School community is mourning the loss of one of its own with the passing of math teacher Neil Gremillion.
Gremillion spent the past year at Portland after having spent several years at White House High School. He moved to Sumner County after spending many years teaching in New Orleans, leaving there after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.
“He was only with us one year,” Portland High Principal David Woods said. “He had been at White House for several years prior, and I hired him the week before school started after we had one teacher go to Robertson County and another retire.”
While in New Orleans, Gremillion worked within the Saint Bernard Parish School System and the Archdiocese of New Orleans, teaching at both Chalmette and Pope John Paul high schools.
“He was a soft, gentle man who did his job,” Woods said. “He’d been feeling bad and didn’t let anyone know. It’s a pretty big shock really.”
Gremillion passed quickly after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in mid-May, according to Woods.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Laura, along with two sons, Henry and Daniel, and a brother, Charles.
Woods said that services were held in Louisiana since Gremillion was from there.
Sumner Funeral & Cremation in Gallatin was handling the arrangements.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
