Students at Portland High School were recently treated to a virtual visit from an NFL player, courtesy of the Tennessee Titans and WKRN Channel 2.
Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans spent approximately 45 minutes speaking virtually with PHS students as part of the Take a Titan 2 School contest.
Freshman Isaac Barie entered the contest by submitting a 30-second video on why Portland High should receive a visit from a Titans player, according to PHS teacher Ashley Whitten.
“We got an email from Channel 2’s representative,” Whitten said. “I think the student talked from his perspective on how he had been quarantined for over four weeks because of contact tracing. He had to miss football and basketball games. He’s an honor student and had to miss classes too.”
Portland students submitted questions in advance to ask Evans, who is in his third season with the Titans after playing at Alabama. Among questions asked were how Evans spent time in quarantine before the start of the current NFL season, what he would be doing if not playing football and who among the Titans had the best trip (best dressed).
“Apparently, it means who is the best dressed,” Whitten jokingly said. “I had to ask the students if that was appropriate or not.”
In a video posted by Channel 2, Evans said he got a puppy and spent a lot of quarantine time training the dog, which he named Batman. Since then, he has gotten a second dog named Bane.
“Before the puppy, I only had to take care of myself,” Evans said. “Now I have to wake up at 5:30 in the morning and get them ready.”
Barie asked if Evans had a fantasy football team. While Evans said he didn’t, he mentioned hearing from fans about how his on-field performance affected their fantasy results.
Evans also conducted a virtual visit at Smyrna High School as part of the contest, answering questions about how it was playing with few or no fans in the stands and how he felt about being a role model for younger kids.
“Passing down information to the younger generations can really, really change a lot of people’s lives that you don’t know about,” Evans said. “And you know, a lot of them that didn’t even ask questions may have had a situation that they have went through and I was able to answer right then. Simple things like this really go a long way.”
Whitten said that the Portland students were very excited to meet a Titans player.
“For a while, we didn’t know who it would be,” Whitten said. “We had some saying, ‘I hope it’s Derrick Henry.’ They were nervous since he’s a celebrity, but they really enjoyed it.”
Take a Titan 2 School is in its second season and is a joint venture between the team and Channel 2. Other players who have participated this season include defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Jayon Brown and receiver A.J. Brown.
“We are in our second year of Take A Titan 2 School, but obviously, everything looks different this year,” said Susanna Nickell, Community Involvement Coordinator for the Titans. “Last year we were able to visit the students, classrooms and schools in person.
“I select the player that participates each week. We are lucky to have a really strong pool of players who love to give back and always say yes to things like this.”
A video of Evans’ visit is available online at facebook.com/watch/?v = 125990852421558.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
