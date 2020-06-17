Portland High School’s Class of 2020 will hold its graduation ceremony next week, although it will look slightly different than has been the norm after being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Thursday, Sumner County Schools announced the graduation schedule for all of the county’s high schools. Portland is one of four schools that holds its ceremony at Hendersonville’s Long Hollow Baptist Church, along with White House, Station Camp and Beech.
The ceremony for Portland’s 235 graduating seniors will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 3031 Long Hollow Pike.
Portland High Principal David Woods sent out a notice to all students regarding how graduation will take place this year. Among the procedures are:
- The graduation ceremony will be held at Long Hollow Baptist Church’s student building and live streamed to the main sanctuary for friends and family to view.
- Only graduates and school staff will be allowed in the student building.
- Social-distancing practices will be observed in both buildings.
- Each graduate will be allowed four tickets for friends and family. Tickets will be given out to graduates at practice on Friday, June 26.
- Tickets will be taken at the door, and no one can be admitted without a ticket;
- All friends and family in attendance will be seated in groups of four in the main sanctuary to view the ceremony via live feed for social distancing.
- Masks will be permitted but not required.
- Graduates will be released to families after the ceremony to celebrate.
- The ceremony will be live streamed at http://events.longhollow.com.
“High-school graduation is a milestone for so many, and we have been committed to have this graduation for the Class of 2020,” Woods said in the notice to the students. We are so proud of our graduates and we are looking forward to celebrating their achievements with you.”
Graduation practice will be held on June 26 at 1 p.m. at the church, and only graduates will be allowed to attend practice. Graduates are asked to arrive at 9:15 a.m. on June 26 for the 10 a.m. ceremony.
Students wishing to opt out of the graduation ceremony are asked to email brenda.mcneil@sumnerschools.org by Saturday. Any student opting out will be able to pick up their diploma on Tuesday or Wednesday at the school’s front office.
The Senior DVD will be available for $20 instead of the typical $30 and will include the senior video, graduation ceremony, the Saturday car parade through Portland, and the 2019 Staffulty Talent Show. Orders may be placed online at forms.gle/8uKXgCWhe5dvyKk97 and will be available for pickup beginning on July 13.
LifeTouch/Prestige Portraits will be at the ceremony to take pictures of graduates as they receive their diploma on stage, since parents will not be able to take this picture themselves. Those pictures will be available online at events.lifetouch.com.
Middle Technical College High School at Portland will hold its graduation ceremony on June 27 at 10 a.m. at Portland High School.
“Our principals and district staff worked diligently to create guidelines for each graduation that protects the health and safety of our community while providing the ability for family and friends to participate in this special occasion,” said Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips in a press release. “We realize that not everyone will be able to attend the ceremony in person. Therefore, all graduation ceremonies will be available to watch via livestream. Family members that can’t attend due to health, travel, or other precautions will still have the opportunity to participate in this special celebration.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
