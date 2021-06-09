With summer entering full swing, the Portland Chamber of Commerce will hold one of its Music on Main concerts this Thursday.
Bizz & Everyday People, a R&B/pop group from Nashville, will be performing at 7 p.m.
The group, active since 2011, has an extensive list of songs performed that covers classics like the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye, as well as contemporary artists such as Adele, Darius Rucker and Florida Georgia Line. More information on the group can be found on its website, bizzandeverydaypeople.com.
The Music on Main outdoor concert series brings free live music on to Main Street in downtown Portland on select days from June through August. Each month highlights a different musical act.
“We’ve done concerts for several years now,” said Kristen Daughtry, event coordinator for the Portland Chamber of Commerce. “We even did them during COVID last year, although we had to make some changes to it.”
The concert is free to the public. Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs or rent one for $2. Sponsor booths will be set up, and the Neon Kitchen food truck will be on hand to provide a dining option.
“We’ll be giving away items ... there will be sno-cones and popcorn, things like that,” Daughtry said. “All that will be on Main Street.”
If weather becomes a factor, Daughtry said that a decision on canceling or postponing the event would likely be made that day. Information would be available on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or website.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
