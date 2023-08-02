Portland, Tenn. is rich with history. Once known as Richland, Tenn., it was/is a joke among locals that they went from “Rich” land (Richland) to “Poor” land (Portland).
Located in the home known as the Moye-Green House, at 117 North Russell Street, is the Portland History Museum. The Highland Rim Historical Society transformed the home into a museum in 2021. It houses artifacts and photos that represent what Portland was, and how it became the city it is today.
Dr. Nathan Shadowens and Allen Haynes were kind enough to show us around and talk about Portland’s rich past.
“The home was originally built by the Moyes, Henry and Kate Moyes, in 1882,” Shadowens said. “It was a boarding house for railroad travelers. The train depot used to sit just across from here (The Moye-Green House).”
The first room displays memorabilia of some of Portland’s most famous people, including 2004 Portland High School graduate, Corey Brewer, who went on to play for the University of Florida. He was named 2007’s most valuable player, playing with some of the NBA’s most recognizable teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. Also housed within room number one, is memorabilia of author and politician, Elmer Hinton.
“Elmer Hinton died in 1977 or 1978. He wrote for the Tennessean and actually started out at a little newspaper in Portland called the Upper Sumner Press,” Shadowens said. “He also had a sense of humor and wrote a book called “Let’s Do Away With August.” He was really funny.”
Another figure from Portland’s past is James “Jimmy” Neal.
“Jimmy was a famous trial lawyer in Nashville. He helped prosecute Jimmy Hoffa,” Shadowens said. “He later worked on the Watergate scandal. Jimmy was also friends with Bobby Kennedy and with Fred Thompson, who was also a Nashville lawyer turned Hollywood actor.”
So many items can be viewed and admired up close. There is a green “Whittler’s Bench” donated to the society by Mr. and Mrs. H.G. Hill. The bench sat at the Portland railroad depot for years. Men would sit there and swap knives and stories while whittling.
Also with the Historical Society is Allen Haynes, who worked with Boeing at NASA. He also helped develop the Saturn V program. History isn’t just the items and photos at the Moye-Green House, it’s volunteers and caretakers that are part of history as well.
There is so much to see and learn about at the Moye-Green House. It is an important place in the city of Portland. It provides a look into the past, with visual aides and volunteers that are passionate about preserving and sharing the knowledge they have acquired over the years.
“The last week of September we close for the season,” Shadowens said. “We have tons of people come through here, we just don’t have enough volunteers to work through the fall and winter months. We can’t pay anyone at this time. One day maybe we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.