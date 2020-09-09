As the city continues to grow, Portland officials are looking into how to best utilize available water resources and improve infrastructure to accommodate an increased population.
A lengthy discussion was held on the matter during the Aug. 17 city council meeting.
Currently, Portland draws the majority of its water from the West Ford of Drakes Creek. Utilities Director Bryan Price said that he estimated the city currently uses anywhere from 2 million to 2.5 million gallons per day.
“Our system’s growing, but a lot of that growth is in the planning region area and the Oak Grove area,” Price added during the Aug. 17 meeting. “One of the issues we’re having is some undersized piping, which makes it different to service the Oak Grove area.”
In some cases, the city has had to deny building permits in high-demand areas because the current water infrastructure would be inadequate to supply new homes.
“We’ve got some areas where we’ve had to go and say, ‘Sorry, we just can’t add any more houses out there,’ ” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “If we do, your neighbors who are already living there will lose pressure and won’t have the water they need.
“If our community is going to grow, it starts with water.”
Price added, “It is becoming more problematic. We have hired a company to do a water model and are getting good information. That’ll give us a good idea of where we need to concentrate improvements.”
Price said that he expected to have the results from that model in as soon as 30 days.
The city applied years ago with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get a permit to construct a city reservoir, but that request was denied. Price said that the Corps also has denied Portland a permit to draw water from Old Hickory Lake.
The city has also tried to find groundwater sources but has come up dry in that regard. Purchasing water from other utilities, such as White House, is an option, but incurs costs to the city of Portland and eventually to the ratepayers.
‘It always costs more to buy water than to make your own water,” Price said.
Callis added, “We’re looking for a raw water source. We’re not going to get the city reservoir damming on the West Ford of Drakes Creek. Even if we had the water and upgraded the plant, we can’t get the water through the plant. We’re also going to have to go in the ground and figure out how to start upgrading these lines.”
Price indicated that another possibility is moving the discharge from the wastewater treatment plant to upstream of the intake structure for the city lake “so we might be able to use reclaimed water.”
If that became a possibility, Price estimated that it could add 2 million gallons daily to the city’s available supply.
“Every gallon that we could take out of the effluent would help us,” Callis said. “If we can figure out how to redirect it, it helps us here.”
During the council meeting, Price told the board that Portland’s water plant was having to run 21-22 hours per day to fill the storage tank at Oak Grove. That tank only reaches only reaches slightly more than 70% of capacity.
“We’re fortunate that it’s been a wet summer,” Price said. “If it was a dry summer, our demand would be even higher.”
Callis and Price both said that expanding the water lines in that area would help address the storage capacity issue.
Price said that the line to the Oak Grove tank was a six-inch line and cited a recent example in which a contractor hit the line one afternoon. In around three hours, the tank’s available water dropped to 28%, and it was forced to be valved off.
“Basically we’re filling it with a garden hose, and they’re emptying it with a fire hose,” said alderman Jody McDowell.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
