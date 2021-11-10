Beginning next summer, commercial and industrial building owners in Portland could start paying a new bill for dedicated fire lines.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the City Council approved on first reading an ordinance creating fire line billing for all dedicated fire lines, which are used in buildings as a fire suppression tool. If passed on second reading in December, the measure would take effect in July 2022.
“This came out of recommendation from the ad hoc committee meetings,” Utilities Director Bryan Price told the council. “When you have a business with two water lines — domestic and fire — domestic is always metered. We haven’t for fire.
We are offering a service to all these commercial and industrial entities that have to have it… We’re producing (water), we have to get revenue from [the service].”
Price said the measure would also potentially limit having to go to ratepayers as the Water Department seeks more revenue for future plans.
The plan would not have sewer charges and would set rates based on an outside commercial rate after an amendment was approved. The initial rates would have been $16.53 per month for places with a 2-inch fire line, $20.05 for a 4-inch line, $31.08 for a 6-inch line, $48.17 for an 8-inch line and $74.66 for a 10-inch line, but those will be reworked prior to second reading, Price said. The rates would only apply if fire lines are not on a water meter. If they are, the metered rates would apply.
Price said some utilities charge such fees based on the number of sprinkler heads but that he preferred a simpler approach. He added that he examined fee structures from other communities in setting the rates.
“The point is to incentivize people to install a meter. With it being unmetered, we have no idea how much water they’re using,” Price said.
