Jon Collins wore lots of hats.
The first one that Joey Venable saw him donning had a P on the front of it.
“I was going to go to another job at Page (High School),” Venable — who was graduating from Middle Tennessee State University at the time — said. “Coach Collins called me and met me in Gallatin. I think we met at McDonald’s.
“What turned the tide was ... he invited me over to his house for lunch one day, and his wife, Geraldine, fixed a bologna sandwich. After that, I thought, ‘This is where I want to be.’ ”
“This” was Portland High School. The year was 1979.
Collins had completed two seasons at the helm of the Panther football program.
For the next seven seasons, Venable joined Collins and Glen Gregory. That trio comprised the Portland coaching staff.
“In 1977, we hooked up here in Portland,” Gregory said. “We did well. I was in charge of the defensive front and the offensive line and a lot of the kicking game. (Collins) was in charge of the running backs and defensive secondary. We worked really well together.
“We both went into administration at the same time (in 1985). We were 4-6 one year. The rest of them were on the plus side.”
Those who knew him well indicate that Collins was on the plus side in many respects.
The long-time Portland resident passed away last Friday at Gallatin’s Sumner Regional Medical Center at the age of 84.
“He had a quick wit,” Venable said. “I went by and saw him on Friday (May 14) at home before he went back to the hospital.
“He could tell stories.”
Gregory added, “It’s a sad day. He was a good leader. It hurts a great a deal to have to lose him.”
Former radio partner Don Curry visited Collins last week.
“He still was talking and telling stories, still had his sense of humor,” Curry said.
Gregory followed Collins — who was a 2016 inductee into the Portland High School Sports Hall of Fame — as a player at Portland.
“I remember seeing him play high-school football,” Gregory said. “Then, of course, I came along and played a few years after he did at Portland. Then, he went to Middle (MTSU), and I went to Austin Peay (State University). Then, his first coaching job was in Gainesboro (at Jackson County High School, from 1959-62). I kept up with him then. Then, he came to White House, and I kept up with him (from 1962-77).”
Gregory, Collins and Venable had the longest stint together during that era of Panther football.
“Joey Venable was with us seven or eight years,” Gregory said. “We had Tommy Sheucraft and Jim Butler. All of them made great contributions to our football program. Joey was with us the longest.”
Venable added, “When I first got there, it was just three of us coaching the football team. Jon was old-school. We would spend late nights up there. On Sunday, it might be 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. Me, him and Glen, we stayed close. We had a bond where we stayed in touch with each other.”
As a coach, both Gregory and Venable describe Collins as intense.
“He was a fiery guy,” Venable said. “It wouldn’t take much for him to throw out his chest, but he cared about his players. He took up for them.”
Gregory added, “Sometimes, on the practice field, he could get a little fiery, but I did too. Then, in our coaches’ meetings, he was very calm. We met a lot. We would start watching films on Sunday afternoon and watch them all the way through Thursday.”
Venable recalls one such instance of Collins’ fiery nature.
“We were playing Gallatin in a jamboree down in Hendersonville,” Venable said. “We got a roughing call or a (late hit) out-of-bounds call. It wasn’t a great call. Jon was getting on him (the official). So, he threw a flag on Jon. Before it hit the ground, he kicked that flag about 15 yards back. He got thrown out and had to spend the last quarter up in the pressbox.”
Curry coached with Collins for one season before they worked radio together later on.
“Jon was fiery,” Curry said. “He was stickler for details and a really good football coach. In addition to that, he was a very intelligent man. He was well-read. He loved history. Those are things that stood out to me about him.
“He was very competitive in everything he did. He was also a class act. He was certainly going to put forth his best effort.”
Collins became the assistant principal at Portland Middle School in 1985 and remained in that role until he retired in 1993 after 34 years in education.
He later worked as a historical tour guide for three years with Gray Line Tours and also served as the vice-president of business development and community relations at Cumberland Bank for five years.
In addition to being a part of various civic organizations, Collins was a Sumner County commissioner for 12 years and a Sunday school teacher.
Many are well-acquainted with his voice as he served as the play-by-play announcer for Portland High football’s radio broadcasts for 20 years.
“We had a wonderful time,” Curry — who joined Collins on the radio in 1994 — said. “It helps when you’re broadcasting for a good team. We had good teams around that time.”
Collins remained active following his retirement, daily visiting Hardee’s with friends as part of his morning coffee club.
“He hardly ever missed a home football game, and he went on the road some,” Gregory said. “He was very active in the church. He told me the last time I was with him how much that meant to him.
“He went to Hardee’s every morning about 7:30. He had a group of friends. He loved that. He would talk about athletics and politics and church. That was the three things he would talk about mainly.”
Though they remained in contact, Gregory didn’t get to see Collins as often during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this pandemic situation, we couldn’t, but we would (normally) meet once or twice a month,” Gregory said. “We went to Springfield together five weeks ago and had a meal with several of our coaching friends.
“We were still very close, not only with him, but my wife and Jon’s wife were close. I was very close to all of his children.”
Among Collins’ survivors are his wife and three children.
“He’s going to be missed,” Venable said. “It’s going to leave a void.”
Curry added, “It’s a loss for all of us personally, all of us who coached with him and knew him. Everything Jon did, he did well. He didn’t do it an a haphazard fashion. He was dedicated to whatever he did. Therefore, everything he did, he did well. He will be greatly missed.”
