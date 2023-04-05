The Portland soccer team lost to Mt. Juliet 4-2 and tied Maplewood 2-2 in action last week.
In the game with the Golden Bears, the two teams were tied at 1-2 in the first five minutes of the contest but the visitors tallied two goals before the half and led 3-1 at the break.
The Panthers closed the gap to one, 3-2 but the Golden Bears added a goal with less than four minutes to play to leave with the win.
“We had a strong start to the second half, but we just couldn’t find the equalizer, Coach Nick Tuttle acknowledged. “Mt. Juliet was able to put the nail in the coffin with less than four minutes to play.”
Brayan Figueroa and Deacon Tuttle each scored a goal and assisted the other on their goals. Lex Stagner had seven saves in the match.
On Thursday, Portland and Maplewood battled to a 2-2 with the match ending with one minute left to play.
Tuttle and Figueroa each scored in the contest and Stagner came up with seven goals against the Nashville school.
“We led 2-0 in the first half and carried a 2-1 advantage at the break,” Tuttle said. “Maplewood found the equalizer about halfway through the second half on penalty for “hand ball” in the penalty area by one of our defenders.”
The match was called after 79 minutes played with an altercation between some Maplewood players and Portland fans.
