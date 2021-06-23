A Portland man allegedly cut the fence of the Macon County Jail in an attempt to drop a variety of items off for an inmate.
Though the incident allegedly occurred on June 6, Johnny Lee Ralston, Jr., 25, was served with a warrant and arrested last Friday.
According to the arrest report, on June 6, Ralston allegedly cut the fence of the Macon County Jail, coming through the fence and on to the property in order to drop a call phone, methamphetamine, a hacksaw blade and other items for an inmate.
According to the report, a female drove Ralston to Walmart to buy the items and then drove him to the jail to drop him off. The female drove down the road while Ralston cut the fence and came to the property before driving back to pick him up.
Ralston was charged with theft criminal simulation, criminal trespassing, vandalism, introducing drugs into a county institution, and the manufacture, delivery sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Ralston’s bond was set at $37,500, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
