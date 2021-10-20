A Portland man is facing a charge of aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly choked his wife and threatened to kill her in an Oct. 11 incident at their home.
Daniel Kennedy, 59, of 1156 Parkers Chapel Road Portland, was charged with the crime after his wife locked herself in the bathroom and called 911 after the incident.
According to the Portland Police Department’s report, Kennedy came into the couple’s bedroom and pushed his wife onto the bed and held her down and strangled her.
According to the victim’s statement, she stated that Kennedy told her that “she was the devil and that he had to kill her.” She stated that Kennedy said he was going to get a knife and stab her.
When police examined the woman, they found two red marks on her throat where Kennedy had choked her.
Kennedy was transported to the Sumner County Jail where his bond was set at $185,000. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Oct. 27 to face the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.