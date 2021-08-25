A Portland man was arrested on Aug.13 on charges of theft through a rental scam he allegedly conducted with prospective clients.
Khristopher Shane Belt, 37, of 131 Donoho Drive, was arrested and charged with theft of less than $1,000, stemming from the third of three incidents connected to the scam.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department spoke to a man named Paul Sanford, who was looking for a place to rent and had apparently located a site on Academy Road in Portland through Craigslist. Sanford called the number provided in the listing, and a man who identified himself as John Patterson answered the call.
The two men agreed to set up a time to meet and look at the property, but Patterson called and rescheduled at the last minute. Sanford stated to police that he wanted to examine the property anyway and was given an address of 1372 Academy Road, which he could not find. However, he found a place at 3820 Academy Road that was being renovated.
Sanford decided he wanted to move forward and contacted Patterson to draw up a lease agreement. The two men agreed to meet at a park in Madison to go over the lease agreement. Sanford paid a $900 security deposit to Patterson and a woman whom he identified as his wife.
Patterson told Sanford he would schedule a time to give him the keys to the property at a later date. That raised a red flag with Sanford, who decided to get Patterson’s license plate and vehicle description for safe keeping.
Sanford stated that he did not hear from Patterson for about a week and unsuccessfully tried to contact him.
When Sanford called police, it was revealed that this was the third such similar call regarding this location and a rental scam. On Aug. 9, a photo lineup was created, and Patterson was identified as actually being Belt.
On Aug. 13, a car matching Belt’s was stopped, and he was arrested for driving on a revoked license. He was brought in for questioning regarding the rental scam theft and admitted to all three of the thefts.
Belt was charged in the thefts, and his bond was set at $30,000.
Belt is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Sept. 27 to face the charges.
