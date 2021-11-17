A Portland man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after being stopped on Nov. 8 in Millersville.
Cortez Requell Gill, 35, of 545 Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was driving on I-65 South in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee when he was stopped by Millersville Police for having an improperly displayed license plate.
When the officer spoke to Gill, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The officer then had a probable cause to search the vehicle and found a Crown Royal bag along with a Glock firearm in the glovebox. Inside the bag was seven grams of marijuana and 3.5 grams of cocaine along with a set of digital scales.
There were sandwich bags in the center console of the vehicle and small pieces of marijuana throughout the SUV.
Gill had $727 in small denominations on him.
Gill admitted that the powder substance was cocaine and that the green leafy substance was marijuana that he smokes.
He also admitted that he did not know if the gun that was in his possession was stolen or not, because he said he bought it off the street.
Gill has a previous conviction from 2007 on narcotics related charges and that his drivers license is revoked for failure to pay child support.
He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine for resale, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was transported to the Sumner County Jail where his bond was set at $85,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
