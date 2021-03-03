A Portland massage therapist was booked into the Sumner County Jail last week on charges of rape and sexual battery.
Portland police arrested James D. Hall, 69, last Thursday after one alleged victim filed a report stating that Hall touched her inappropriately and made verbal sexual advances multiple times during a massage session.
Hall is a licensed massage therapist who owns Sunrise to Sunset Massage Therapy, located at 124 Main Street, according to a press release from the Portland Police Department.
A second accuser alleged that Hall touched her inside her underwear during a massage session. The second accuser reportedly came forward after hearing a conversation at a grocery store concerning someone else who had experienced a similar incident.
Detectives began an investigation on Feb. 22 and interviewed Hall, who reportedly made statements implicating himself in at least one of the alleged incidents. Hall reportedly called his actions “too much” and “a failure on his part,” according to Portland Police.
Hall was booked into the Sumner County Jail on $100,000 bond and charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery. He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on March 24.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents and other allegations that have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police’s criminal investigations division at 615-325-3434, ext. 770.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.