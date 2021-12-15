Portland Mayor Mike Callis cast a tiebreaker vote to approve the re-zoning of almost 70 acres on Jim Courtney Road to allow for future development.
The mayor’s vote came after the council split 3-3 on second reading, with Megann Thompson abstaining. Penny Barnes, Thomas Dillard and Mike Hall voted no, while Drew Jennings, Jody McDowell and Brian Woodall voted yes.
“This is a tough issue,” Callis said. “This will have to be approved on a developer’s agreement: minimum square footage, road developments; anything will have to come through this council.”
An amendment offered by Woodall requires a developer’s agreement to be filed with the city before the zoning change would take place. The amendment was approved 6-0 with Megann Thompson abstaining.
“That agreement, once it’s approved, annexation and plan of services would come back to this body,” Callis said. “They would have to meet with staff and make sure water, sewer, roads, sidewalks would have to be approved.”
“Traffic is going to have to be addressed on that road,” McDowell said. “We have tossed around the option of buying property on 52 and putting a main entrance into the park that would solve a lot of those problems… I would hate to see us turn this down and not take advantage of additional homes in our city.”
“I have concerns over this many houses going on the market,” Hall said. “You can’t penalize someone because he owns land and wants to do something with it… We need houses in Portland, but how bad do we need compared to how everyone feels about it?”
“I voted it down the first time because I wanted the widening of the road to go down Jim Courtney all the way to 52. They didn’t have the land and I think I think I would be remiss in not bringing that back up,” Woodall said.
“We already don’t have control of traffic… has anybody driven down that road and seen how it goes?” Dillard countered. “I have friends and family who live over there, every one of them come down my road… My neighbor’s mailbox gets hit every week… Whoever buys the houses, they’re going to be running people off the road.”
Nearby residents spoke against the rezoning for nearly an hour during a public hearing prior to the vote. Residents complained of potential traffic, the width of Jim Courtney Road and its ability to handle more vehicles and safety.
“We’re not against growth, we’re against the size of the growth,” Stan Peacock said. “There are safety issues on this road that was never designed for this kind of traffic.”
“What brought me to this community is it being a small town,” Barry Hollis said. “I’ve seen what these developments do to a community… The road does not support the traffic and I haven’t heard anything about widening the road.”
“I understand you need growth, but you have to be cautious about that growth,” said William Rook, who said he moved with his wife from California because of “explosive growth” there. “It’s great for the developer but not so good for the community.”
“It’s narrow and it’s dangerous… You can’t pile houses in like that and expect it to go good,” added Gary England.
“The growth and the traffic just get worse. I can’t tell you how many cars have run through my front yard,” Tommy Johns said. “I know Portland needs growth, but not to the detriment of my neighbors and my community.”
Bruce Rainey, owner of the property in question, said he had studies showing that stormwater drainage would not be an issue and also that a road analysis indicated that the traffic concerns were mostly unwarranted.
“Most of the road widths are under 18 feet; we didn’t find any less than 17 feet. They could easily be repaired or improved, either way we went,” he said. “You’re not going to have 250 cars in any direction at any time. We’ve got three ways to go (in or out).
“Nobody wants to mow a yard, nobody wants to maintain that property. They want it affordable and they can’t afford $100,000 an acre… I’m amazed Portland hasn’t grown more than it has. The growth is moving up through White House and Gallatin. Now it’s getting up here.. This would be a great opportunity.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
