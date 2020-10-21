Portland Mayor Mike Callis cast a tiebreaking vote against a proposed zoning change to the Wellington Place subdivision on TGT Road during the Oct. 5 Board of Aldermen meeting.
The proposed change would have made the subdivision R-10 instead of R-15 and would have allowed 123 rooftops instead of the currently allowed 85.
Callis joined aldermen Jody McDowell, Mike Hall and Thomas Dillard in voting no, while John Kerley, Brian Harbin and Drew Jennings voted yes. Alderwoman Meghann Thompson was absent from the meeting.
The mayor cited a unanimous vote from the Portland Municipal Planning Commission, which in August voted 9-0 against recommending the zoning change.
Callis also said the split among council members and opposition from multiple citizens during public comment made up his mind.
A number of citizens spoke both for and against the proposed rezoning.
Donald Collins, a civil engineer who was representing Brandon Franks Construction, said that the rezoning was necessary for the developer to do the project. He cited requests made by the city to help with drainage problems in nearby neighborhoods and other infrastructures.
Collins also stated that as development continues along Highway 109, it was reasonable to expect infrastructure improvements to support that development.
Nearby property owners were split in public comment, with Don Fleming saying it would be helpful in possibly developing his own adjoining property one day. Another property owner, Randall Hinton, said that the proposed development would create traffic congestion because of access to undersized roads.
“It’s an oversized project for an undersized area,” Hinton said. “If you OK this R-10 tonight, it’s going to increase (traffic) problems fourfold.”
A proposal to change the pay schedule for Portland employees from weekly to bi-weekly was deferred to the Oct. 19 meeting to allow for more information to be developed on changes that would be required, such as software updates.
The council also approved a repeal and replace of the annexation of right-of-way on Lake Springs Road, the I-65 interchange and Vaughn Parkway and adopt a plan of services. It was scheduled to come back for a second vote at the next council meeting.
The council also approved up to $70,000 for the purchase of new playground equipment in Meadowbrook Park. A Tennessee Direct Appropriation Grant will cover $40,000 of the expense, with the city kicking in the additional $30,000.
Aldermen also approved a one-time increase in employee Christmas bonuses by $250 for full-time employees and $100 for part-time employees.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.