Portland Mayor Mike Callis took to social media recently to address both the number of COVID-19 cases in the community and plans for relief funds through the American Rescue Plan.
In a nearly 11-minute video posted on the city of Portland’s Facebook page on Sept. 24, Callis said that it appeared the current level of COVID cases was beginning to level off.
“We were hoping to see this delta variant, as it moved across the county, it would take about six weeks before the cases would get back to where they were,” Callis said. “We’re seeing that play out right now.”
Callis cited the Tennessee Department of Health’s numbers, which on Sept. 10 showed 295 new cases but just 52 on Sept. 26. From Sept. 13-26, Sumner County has averaged 84 new cases per day after averaging 167 new cases from Aug. 30 through Sept. 12.
The mayor noted that the majority of those hospitalized with severe illness were unvaccinated against COVID.
“We’re seeing that the vaccinations are indeed helping against severe illness,” Callis said. “At the end of the day, between those who have natural immunity (recovered from COVID) and those who are vaccinated, we’re kind of running out of hosts for this virus. We’re hoping we’ll see these numbers continue to drop.”
With regards to the American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress earlier this year, Callis said that Portland had yet to receive any direct funding. Counties have received half of their allotment, but cities under 50,000 in population will receive funding as the state draws funds from the treasury rather than directly.
Sumner County is scheduled to receive approximately $37.1 million, while Portland is scheduled to benefit from almost $3.5 million, per previous estimates.
“We have a lot of deadlines with this money,” Callis said. “We’re limited on what we can spend it on as well.”
American Rescue Plan funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
“That’s going to be tough,” Callis said. “We’re in a situation where $1.9 trillion is being dumped into the economy, and they’re concentrating where the money can be spent. Water, sewer, stormwater, some COVID relief measures …
“There’s going to be only so many people who can do the work.”
Callis said that Portland was already seeing price increases in water and sewer piping. He acknowledged that the deadlines for allocating and spending funds were of concern to cities across the country, as the federal government could reclaim those relief funds if not spent properly.
“I’m hopeful for extensions on those time frames,” Callis said. “The money has been delayed getting to us. The cost of these projects have skyrocketed, and it’s going to be difficult getting the project in.”
The mayor said the state of Tennessee was also preparing to dole out $1.35 billion to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for projects, some of which would be routed to counties and cities. Portland is preparing a couple of shovel-ready projects to be ready to use funding as it becomes available.
“We already knew about some upgrades that we need inside the city, but they’ve been so expensive we have not taken care of that,” Callis said. “We’re talking water tanks, new water lines.
“The (city) council will have a lot of big decisions to make on how we spend that money and how we account for it, to make sure the city is protected. They’ve told us this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create transformational infrastructure projects. We have a lot of big projects, so I’m hopeful we’ll come up with projects that will be beneficial to our community for many years to come.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.