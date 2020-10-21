Portland Mayor Mike Callis tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was quarantining himself.
“We have been on this journey together since March, dealing with the COVID- 19 pandemic, and I just want to let you know that I have been tested positive,” Callis said in a video posted to Facebook on Oct. 13.
Callis said he did not know when he contracted the virus. Initially, he reported only fatigue and headaches, and he has not run a fever. He later said he had experienced some loss of taste and smell.
“I thought I had a sinus infection, and that’s what it felt like,” Callis said. “We’re just allowing it to run its course right now.”
The mayor said he was working from home while quarantined and communicating with city departments by text and email.
In a video posted Wednesday, Callis expressed his appreciation for people who had called and texted to check on him and his family.
“I want to thank you for the concern you’ve had for my wife and myself,” Callis said. “We’re hanging in there.”
Callis said that the Portland City Council would meet as scheduled on Oct. 19 but would conduct the meeting electronically.
