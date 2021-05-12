MT. JULIET — The Portland middle school boys soccer squad won its district tournament with a 4-2 victory over West Wilson Middle School in a match that was played on May 1 at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
It was the third meeting between the two teams. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie, and then, the Wildcats claimed a 2-1 victory over the Portland squad in the second meeting.
However, in the third clash, Brayan Figueroa produced a hat trick (scoring three goals) in the championship match, and teammate Isaac Perez also scored.
The Panthers opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Mt. Juliet Middle in the quarterfinal round.
Figueroa also scored three goals in that contest, and Mut Mut and Elijah Syndor each converted with a shot on goal.
That was followed with a 5-2 win over Winfree Bryant Middle School in the semifinals.
That avenged a 5-4 loss for the Portland squad when the two teams met during the regular season.
Figueroa scored four goals in the semifinal victory, and Angel Barrera found the net once.
The Panthers concluded their season with an 8-5-2 record.
