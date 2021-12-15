In 58 years of teaching, Glenda Akin has seen quite a lot and it’s rare that something takes her by surprise.
But on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the long-time Westmoreland High School librarian was completely caught off guard when she was led into the gymnasium by vice principal John Creasy and surprised with an 80th birthday celebration in front of students, faculty, local and state elected officials and dignitaries.
Akin, a native of Portland and a long-time Sunday school teacher at Portland First Baptist Church, admitted to be pleasantly surprised by the event in her honor.
Akin was hired in the fall of 1963 by Charles Wright to be a social studies teacher at Westmoreland. She moved to become the school’s librarian in 1975 and has been in that role ever since, enjoying her time in that role and with so sign of retirement in sight.
“I would never thought this up in my wildest dreams. I am so thankful. I am so blessed, I wouldn’t have changed a thing about spending these last 58 years at Westmoreland High School,” Akin told those gathered for the occasion.
Among the well-wishers on hand for Akin’s celebration included State Senator Ferrell Haile, State Department of Education Secretary Penny Schwinn, Director of Schools Del Phillips and Assistant Director Scott Langford were also in attendance, as was school board representative David Wilkerson. County Commissioner Moe Taylor, once one of Akin’s students, was in attendance, plus Westmoreland Mayor Brian Smalling and council members Chandra Wilkerson, David Leath and Alex Jones, all of whom were students of Akin’s at Westmoreland.
Principal Rick Duffer spoke about Miss Akin’s strong character blunt honesty and sense of humor, and Assistant Principal Creasy, who helped to organize the event, spoke about her longevity and dedication to WHS and its students and faculty as well as his friendship with her over the years.
Duffer, once one of Akin’s students, related a story about how when he was a teacher at WHS, someone came to him looking for Akin. He told the man that she would likely be in the library but to be careful because she’s a “small package of dynamite.” Akin was standing right there as he made the remark.
A few years later when Duffer had been freshly hired as principal at Portland East Middle School, he was in his office one day after school, and the school secretary came in to tell him he had a visitor. When he asked who it was, the secretary replied, “She told me to tell you it was a small package of dynamite.”
Akin was there to congratulate Duffer on getting the job and told him that she was proud of him and that he would do well. A few years later, Duffer returned to WHS as principal, and Akin, who had wondered whether or not to retire, decided to stay on under Duffer “to break you in,” she said.
Toward the end of his remarks, after recounting many of the great events that occurred in the late 20th century and into the 21st century, Creasy said, “You don’t have to use Google at Westmoreland High School. You can just go ask Miss Akin.”
Haile noted too her activities outside of being the school’s librarian. He noted that she is a Sunday school teacher at Portland First Baptist Church, and also a world traveler, having visited numerous countries, including Israel, Australia as well as parts of Europe and South America. She once broke her leg while skiing, a few years ago when she was in her mid-70s, but still reported to work at WHS while recovering.
After the ceremony, birthday cake was served both for the dignitaries and guests, as well as for the student body.
