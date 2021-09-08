Portland city officials took time out of their schedules last week to honor a lady considered a true treasure in the community.
Parnell Suttle turned 95 on Sept. 1, and employees at Portland City Hall and the Portland Police Department pitched in to purchase a flower bouquet, which was delivered by police officers to her home. Her mailman also delivered a birthday balloon at the same time.
“She’s taken homemade cakes to city hall for many years, and the police department has benefited too,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “She does it for no other reason than just trying to be encouraging. She likes people.”
Teresa Keen, the assistant to the mayor, organized the flower bouquet and collected donations.
“Teresa had reached out to me and said it was Miss Parnell’s 95th birthday coming up,” Williams said. “I told her we’d be willing to make the delivery.
“I think it definitely made her day for sure. Since it made her day, it made my week.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
