With the holiday season approaching, Portland Pay It Forward is attempting to provide meals to families in need in the community.
The non-profit food pantry’s goal is to provide 250 “Holiday of Cheer” turkey dinners to families who are struggling financially and are experiencing food insecurities.
“This will be our third annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway,” said Ashley Anderson, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Last year we served 125; this year we’re looking at 250.
“The numbers keep rising; this year with COVID-19 it’s really rising… It’s people who are finding themselves for the first time needing assistance. It’s been a hard year for so many.”
The group is asking local businesses and individuals to donate toward the goal of 250 meals. Each meal costs an estimated $25 and gifts can be made on the organization’s website (portlandpayitforward/donate) or by mailing to 201 College St., Portland, TN 37148.
All donations are tax deductible as Portland Pay It Forward is a 501©3 nonprofit.
Since opening in 2017, Portland Pay It Forward has gone from feeding 15 families to providing food for an estimated 250-300 families every other week.
“At Portland Pay It Forward, we envision a community in which everyone has access to quality, nutritious food and is committed to making sure no one goes hungry or experiences food insecurities,” volunteer Brad Kissell stated.
“We’re seeing a spike in the number of people coming to our biweekly food giveaways because of what’s going on.”
Over that same time, Portland Pay It Forward has also expanded services to provide hygiene, baby, and elder-care supplies to residents who are unable to afford these necessities; created a Facebook Group that encourages residents to request and/or provide free items to each other; held several winter coat-drives; and much more.
During October’s last food giveaway, the organization gave out more than 500 boxes filled with food to community members in need and had to extend its Friday giveaway to the following Monday, according to a press release provided by the group.
Portland Pay It Forward encourages anyone in need to go to the group’s Facebook event page and click ‘Going’ to the Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes. This will allow the group to track how many boxes will be needed.
The distribution will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the organization’s office at 201 College Street.
“We are a no-questions-asked organization,” Anderson said. “If you’re here and in need, we’re going to give it to you.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
