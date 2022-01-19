Portland’s Planning Commission gave permission to rezoning approximately 16.75 acres on Old Westmoreland Road for a residential planned urban development.
The request had been deferred in December to allow for the addressing of questions from planning staff. The change would move the property from RR County and R-15 to R-10.
Resident Marilyn Utley spoke against the proposed rezoning, citing the possibility of sinkholes and noting one near her own property on Hood Trail, as well as water runoff.
“This development would be diverting a lot of water currently going in the back of Hood Trail… so we feel it would not make it worse and likely make any flooding issues much better,” countered Zach Wilkerson, who submitted the request.
The rezoning was approved 5-1 with Curtis Groves voting no.
Commissioners also approved a plan of services for the property and an annexation request, along with the Residential PUD.
Planning Commission members also held a lengthy discussion on whether residential PUDs should be required for future development and how the current PUD regulations are applied. No action was taken but staff from the Greater Nashville Regional Council advised that commissioners could examine such actions at a future time.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
