The Portland Planning Commission, led by Committee Chairman Curtis Grove, met on March 14th, 2023, approving a new site plan for a 50,000-square-foot warehouse on Kirby Drive and a zoning change for two adjacent properties on College Street.
No Portland residents spoke at the provided public hearings about the two College Street properties, which are requesting a zoning change from RS-40 (Residential) to RM-1 (High-Density Residential). Some discussion ensued as to the presence of notification signs, which the developer, Eric Johnson, said blew away in the March 3rd windstorm. City Manager Nate Heisler stated that he knew letters had been sent out because he received a phone call from one resident with questions, whom he invited to attend the planning commission meeting. The two parcels are each about one acre in size and are located at 825A and 825B College Street.
Commissioner Luther Bratton suggested that it would be a good practice to always take pictures of notification signs for verification purposes.
In its first new business, the commission considered approving the application of Andy Leah on a 9.49-acre property at 233 Kirby Drive. Heisler said the applicant was proposing a 50,000-square-foot warehouse. The property is currently zoned for Industrial General (IG)—which does allow for storage facilities. Two access points are planned for the site, one on Davis Street and one on Kirby Drive. Discussions had already taken place with the developers about the setback on the east side of the property abutting residential districts, which needed to be increased to one hundred feet from the planned buffer of sixty feet. Clarification was also needed about paving. “Industrial zoning allows for gravel in storage areas,” said Heisler, “but if there’s an entrance from a public street, there must be fifty feet of pavement.”
Zach Wilkinson of Greenleaf Design said that the developers planned to shift the building location forty feet to the west, to adhere to the 100-foot setback requirement, and also confirmed that entrances to the property, as well as parking space on the north side, would be paved.
Public Works Director Carlton Cobb spoke about water issues on the site, stating that there was a retention pond, but that he did not know if it would cover the new construction. An email from Bryan Price, utilities director, was read to the commission, which confirmed that a retention pond was constructed in 2011 and that when the city granted the easement, they made provision for the pond to be large enough for the site to be developed without the need for a second one. There was also a directive in 2011 that all water should be drained to the east side of the lot.
The committee approved the application pending all water drainage issues being addressed by Stealth Engineering, as well as stipulating the paving and easement adjustments the developers had acknowledged.
The next business before the committee concerned the rezoning request for the two properties located at 825A and 825B College Street. Heisler elaborated that the RM-1 designation permits multi-family apartments, townhomes, one-family dwellings, two-family dwellings (duplexes), and a maximum of twenty-four units. Heisler also noted that the RM-1 zoning was not contiguous, meaning it fell into the category of spot zoning. However, there are some stipulations for any construction on the property, according to Heisler, including a 250-foot setback from the road due to standing water issues. The commission also established that there were already commercial as well as residential properties, along the same street.
Developer Eric Johnson explained that there was a finished-floor elevation restriction, which existed because of water retention issues but said the construction would alleviate the presence of standing water because it would be pushed toward the drainage.
Johnson said the developers planned to build townhomes, not apartments or duplexes. He said a study had demonstrated adequate utilities to support ten to twelve water taps and that the current plan called for ten townhomes on the two combined properties. He said his company felt that townhomes fit the demographic of the area.
Bratton said it was not the planning commission’s job to consider the purpose of the site. “It’s just whether we think this zoning is appropriate for this site.”
Grove asked if the townhomes would be sold individually, or if they would be owner-managed, and Johnson said it would depend on the existence of a Home-Owners Association (HOA).
Alderwoman Megann Thompson asked if the commission would be setting a precedent by placing apartments in the middle of an RS-40-zoned neighborhood.
“There’s no right or wrong, and this is just my opinion,” responded Bratton, “but I would rather see ten units somewhere like College Street than three hundred units on fifty acres. You have more issues with those larger apartment complexes.”
Grove made an initial motion to deny the zoning request, and Heisler inserted that if the reason for denial was the presence of spot zoning, then a deferral might be possible pending more information.
Commissioner Ann Blackburn asked about the possibility of reaching out to get signatures from surrounding neighbors giving their permission for the zoning change, but Commissioner Ann Gentry pointed out that letters had been sent, and the only interested party had been invited to the meeting and had not shown up.
Bratton said, “I think we’re getting on thin ice when we talk about getting signatures. It’s beyond what the law requires. If there’s a sign on the property for three weeks and you get a letter informing you of the zoning request, you’ve had ample time to object.”
Johnson stated that his company went to great pains to comply with all the city codes and said they had never had complaints from any municipality.
Groves decided to rescind his motion to deny the request, telling Johnson that the quality of the development company was not in question, but rather, the accuracy of the zoning.
Thompson verified with Johnson that the properties were going to be sold, not rented. Johnson explained that the developers would act as the HOA until 80% of the units were sold. “You can’t ask four owners, for instance, to handle the property upkeep fees for a ten-unit property,” he said, added, “Also, what we’re doing with our construction should dry out the neighbor’s yards a little.”
Thompson said she was inclined to send the site plan to the city council. “The council is set up to deal with the purpose of the development,” she said, “and with first and second readings, there would be two more chances to hear from the public.”
She made a motion to approve the rezoning petition, which was seconded, and then asked if the comments of the commission were automatically included as contingencies. “We can’t set conditions on a rezone,” responded Heisler, “but we do have the recorded plat that has conditions on that right now.”
Thompson requested that Heisler bring more information on spot zoning to the next city council meeting.
The motion was unanimously carried out to approve the RM-1 zoning change.
The commission also extended the preliminary plat approval for Deer Run Subdivision, a two-phase project approved as a preliminary plat in 2018. A preliminary plat is approved for three years, but if it’s in phases, it can be extended for an additional two years. The Deer Run extension expires on April 10th, 2023, but the next meeting of the planning commission is on April 11th. Heisler stated that the developer was correct in asking for the extension, and a motion was made to approve the extension for three years, which was unanimously approved.
