The Portland Municipal Planning Commission gave its blessing to potentially adding almost 100 acres of industrial property to the North Gateway Corridor Study during its July 13 meeting.
The Portland City Council had referred the matter back to the planning commission, which originally voted disapproval of the plan. That also comes with a request to rezone the 94.32-acre property from general commercial services to heavy commercial distribution.
“I felt like I made a wrong decision in my vote of no,” said Megann Thompson. “It looked like it was going to be more accessible to the (Interstate 65) interchange.”
A representative of the property owner, who never stated his name on video of the meeting, added, “Mr. (Thomas) Groves started this process when the city came to him and asked if Eubanks Road could be widened. In the process, he requested to be annexed into the city, which he was, and that it be zoned commercial. What we found out was that it was zoned general commercial services and not industrial.”
The property does abut other industrial properties as well, it was noted.
The Portland City Council will have to approve the rezoning and amendment twice at its initial August and September meetings, with a public hearing prior to the second vote.
Commissioners also gave preliminary plat approval for Twin Lakes, a subdivision of 84 lots planned to go on 26 acres on North Broadway, near Highway 109.
The planning commission had deferred the question at its June meeting as members had not yet received construction drawings. Those have since been submitted, according to Mary Turner, associated planner with the Greater Nashville Regional Council.
Commissioners gave their approval with the express understanding that the developer would be responsible for widening Swamp Road if it proves necessary. The project may also have to be done in phases to allow for erosion control.
The assembly also deferred until the next meeting conceptual plat approval for an 11-lot subdivision on 4.84 acres at the corner of North Harris Road and North Harris Lane.
Turner noted that preliminary and final plat approval could not be granted because of the moratorium on sewer taps. The property, while it lies inside the city limits, was not included in those areas granted partial relief from that ban earlier this year.
A request for conceptual plat approval for the Wellington Place Subdivision, planned for 82 lots on TGT Road, will require a traffic study with construction plans. The project is designed to be completed in four phases.
The conceptual plat was approved by a 6-2 vote with one abstention.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.