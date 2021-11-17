Portland’s Planning Commission gave a grudging approval to a conceptual plan for the controversial Sunflower Subdivision project during the board’s Nov. 9 meeting.
At both its May and June 2021 meetings, planners had rejected a preliminary plat that called for 56 homes in the 25.24-acre development on West Longview Drive and would have required re-zoning the property.
The new plan has 37 homes and generally meets the city’s current zoning requirements. An attorney for developer Goodall Homes stated that the 37 buildings were intended to be apartment-style residential buildings with eight bedrooms each and were not intended to be short-term rentals. A third-party company will manage the property and handle all maintenance and security issues as well.
Bob Goodall has previously stated his intent was to build a community to house people with disabilities.
Prior to discussion on the matter, City Attorney John Bradley reminded commission members that they generally lacked the authority to deny a building request that complies with the city’s requirements.
“When someone has the zoning they need for the property, if they submit a plan to the city that complies with all of the city’s requirements, you have very little discretion as far as denying it goes,” Bradley stated.
Bradley acknowledged that the plan is a controversial one, saying, “It’s been before the Planning Commission before as a different plan. Previously it had requested rezoning but now it doesn’t. It changes the role of the Planning Commission.”
Bradley said state law generally gives property owners the right to build on their land, as long as zoning requirements are met, and that a “significant issue” would have to exist to deny such a request.
“Not every building plan is going to be popular, but if you’ve got the right to build, you role as a Planning Commission is to make sure it’s built to the highest standard,” he said.
The “yes” vote was unanimous, but multiple board members noted that their votes did not reflect their personal views of the project but, that it appeared to meet the city’s requirements.
“I hope you understand that this commission is obligated to respect the zoning of the city of Portland,” Alderwoman Megann Thompson said. “They have done everything by the book… If this passes, it’s not that we don’t understand your concerns. But this board has to respect the laws of the city and the city cannot discriminate against disabilities, in spite of our concerns.”
“The I’s are dotted, the T’s are crossed; we’re obligated to go by the laws,” added Jim Donoho.
Nearby residents raised the same concerns they had for previous incarnations of the project, such as traffic, high-density housing and crime.
“The problem we’ve had with this project is the high density,” said Tom Hunter, who said he lives across the street from the property. “Is there a limit on how small, in the city of Portland, our lot sizes can be?”
Vickie Hunter asked about the project’s closeness to J.W. Wiseman Elementary School, but Bradley pointed out that Portland’s hospital is actually closer than the school.
“That’s one concern: the mental illness and what type of residents are going to be living there?” she said.
Lola Johnson said, “Councilman (Jody) McDowell brought up at the last council vote that the other places (like this) have lots of problems with the police being called out… Police are constantly being called with these residents causing trouble… I don’t want to live that close to violent people.”
“How many of you want something put in your backyard where the police are called a couple times a week?” added Danny Johnson. “They’re going to make their money and they’ll be gone.”
Utilities Director Bryan Price said he had no concerns about drainage issues and that the developer knew the area was in a sewer moratorium.
“The way to fix issues is to allow development,” Price said. “First Fleet used to flood all the time; then they built a new facility at the top of Industrial Drive and put in a large retention pond… Mainly now it no longer has issues.”
The Planning Commission also gave preliminary plat approval for the 82-lot Wellington Place subdivision on TGT Road and the four-lot Scattersville Acres development on Scattersville Road.
Conceptual approval was also given to a 39-lot Richland Estates Subdivision on 5.72 acres on North Russell Street, with a special exemption for grass strip width where the property narrows.
Site plan approval was deferred by a 4-3 vote for the PortNorth Distribution Center on 25.55 acres on Vaughn Parkway after staff noted that certain concerns remained with regards to the project.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
