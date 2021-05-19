The Portland Municipal Planning Commission rejected by a 7-1 vote a preliminary master plan for a proposed neighborhood development on West Longview Drive during its May 11 meeting.
The Sunflower Planned Unit Development would add more than 60 homes and an assisted living facility on approximately 25 acres. The matter will still move to the Portland Board of Aldermen, but with a negative recommendation from planning commission. The council will take it up at its first June meeting and then for a public hearing at its first July meeting.
Several nearby residents spoke against the proposed West Longview development.
“All the residents up and down Longview and Ewing Drive, we don’t want this,” said Danny Thompson, who said that he lives on Ewing Drive. “Longview is a cut-through from Jackson to 109. There’s all kind of traffic through there.”
Lola Johnson, a Longview Drive resident who also cited traffic and safety concernsm added, “This is too much for our neighborhood. Sixty-plus homes on small lots… Our neighborhood is a quiet place to live.”
Other area residents expressed similar concerns.
“Drainage is a big concern, how those retention ponds are done,” Vicki Hunter said. “When it rains hard, the water flows through that ditch. Will all this property turn out to be rentals, like we’ve seen on our street before?”
Holly Bell said that she had recently bought nearby property and would have rethought that decision had she known about the proposed development.
“You don’t come to Portland to reach out and touch your neighbor on both sides,” said Bell.
Some commissioners raised concerns about access for emergency vehicles and had requested further study. A motion to defer the proposal failed for lack of a second.
A request to rezone the property from RM-1 and RS-40 to GCS and RM-1 also received a negative recommendation.
The planning commission did approve a preliminary plat for a proposed Twin Lakes Subdivision of 84 lots on 26 acres at 925 North Broadway, a final plat for three lots in the Young Hills Subdivision on Highway 52W.
A request from the Brady Subdivision for a special exemption from sidewalk requirements for two lots on South Russell Street was approved on condition that the owner grants a sidewalk easement to the city. The approval came despite objections from staff, as the developer could not prove a hardship or practical difficulty based on the current regulations.
“This is for an existing home,” said chairman Jessica Miller in response to concerns over setting a precedent.
The commission also gave disapproval to a request to amend the North Gateway Corridor Planning Study during its May 11 meeting.
The request from property owner Michael Finucane would, if eventually approved by the Portland Board of Aldermen, change approximately 94.3 acres along Eubanks Road from regional activity center to industrial.
According to Portland City Planner Kealan Millies-Lucke, regional activity center planning is designed for commercial use geared toward retail designed to draw from a larger area, such as a Lowe’s or Walmart.
“This property does not ease to automotive access,” said a representative of the property owner. “That’s what we see as the best use.”
A requested rezoning of the same property from general commercial services to heavy commercial distribution also was rejected.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
