The Portland Chamber of Commerce is making preparations for the 2021 Strawberry Festival after a one-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Portland Mayor Mike Callis’ state of the city address on Jan. 12, he announced that the festival was tentatively scheduled to take place from 7-8, with May 8 being designated as festival day.
“I’m pretty confident that we will find a way to do something,” Callis said during his speech.
The Strawberry Festival, which has taken place since 1941, celebrates the importance of the strawberry industry to the city of Portland. According to the event’s web site, in the early 1900s there was “a creating factory, a fruit processing plant, a canning factory, and a freezing facility producing strawberries for Breyers Ice Cream and other national brands.”
The annual event brings more than 30,000 people to the city.
This year’s festival will include its usual events and one new addition, a strawberry quilt show that is being sponsored by English Mountain Gifts. The quilt show will be held on April 30 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on May 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Richland Gym, which is located at 303 Portland Blvd.
The Strawberry Golf Tournament will be held on May 7 beginning at 8 a.m. at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Course in Franklin, Kentucky. The $500 entry fee per four-person team includes all meals, games and mulligans.
A Strawberry Jam Concert & Fireworks Show is scheduled for the evening of May 7. Live music will begin at 5 p.m,. and there will be food vendors, plus a 7 p.m. concert by Resurrection — A Journey Tribute. The fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
On May 8, Kid Town USA will be located on Main Street, where children can enjoy inflatables and other activities.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m.
Parking will be available at the free lots downtown, and a free shuttle to the festival will run from Portland High School from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on May 8.
Applications for vendors are available on the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival’s website (middletennesseestrawberryfestival.net) or by contacting Mark Harrison at 615-323-1121. Non-paid entertainer applications are available on the Portland Chamber of Commerce website (portlandcofc.com).
