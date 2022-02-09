Portland police took a registered sex offender into custody last week who was wanted in multiple jurisdictions.
Devon Dewaine Lentz, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 1 by Portland police after being spotted walking along the road on Highway 109S, according to an arrest report.
Portland’s Police Department had previously been notified that Lentz may have been in the Portland area. Officers found that Lentz had applied for a job at a local business, which notified the department after doing a search on his name.
“We’re not sure what brought him here, but we had been notified by someone that he might be in the area,” Police Chief Jason Williams said. “We were able to pinpoint where he was at. One of our officers saw him and recognized him and we were able to get him into custody.”
Lentz had active warrants out of Iowa for escape and violation of the sex offender registry, and in Lawrenceburg for violation of Tennessee’s sex offender registry.
After being taken into custody, Lentz reportedly admitted that he had moved to Portland within the last two weeks. Lentz reportedly told officials that if he went back to Iowa, he would have to serve five years in prison. He was convicted there in 2020 on charges of lascivious acts with a child.
Lentz was booked into the Sumner County Jail and was being held pending further court appearances. Dates were not immediately available.
In addition to his outstanding warrants, Williams said Lentz was facing local charges. His reported address was within 1,000 feet of a school, which is a violation of Tennessee law. Additionally, failing to update his address within 48 hours is another violation.
