Portland Police captured a suspect on Feb. 11 who was wanted on robbery charges in Kentucky.
Jal David Khan, 26, of 116B Ezra Court, Portland, was wanted by police in Simpson County, Ky., on felony second-degree robbery charges.
Khan was captured by the Portland Police Department and was transported to the Sumner County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. Khan is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions court on the charge of being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 23.
He is expected to face extradition back to Simpson County to face the robbery charge.
Khan has a lengthy history of brushes with the law in both Sumner County and Simpson County that date back to 2013. Those past charges have included theft, drug-related crimes and several driving-related law violations.
