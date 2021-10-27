Portland Police Chief Jason Williams spoke to members of the City Council last week on efforts to begin writing traffic tickets electronically.
The chief said his department has been looking at two different companies that use either handheld devices or link to existing laptops.
“For five of those self-sustain units, the upfront fee is $32,372 with an annual maintenance fee of $2,102,” Williams said. “For the existing laptops, we can outfit 20 of those for $44,104 with an annual fee of $5,617.”
Williams said his office was continuing to look into options, including a possible free software option from the state.
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the board approved a $5 fee for each traffic citation that results in a conviction. Williams previously said envisioned the $5 fee going to pay for electronic citation machines, rather than having to ask the city for funding to pay for the necessary equipment. The ordinance also provides that the $5 fee sunsets after five years.
The council gave final approval last week to a $712,777 project for natural gas improvements near Highway 259 and West Market Street.
Also approved on first reading was an increase of $59,200 in the Mason Water Tank Improvement project to upsize to a 12-inch water line and participation in a Driver Safety program.
“This is to go ahead and 12 the 12-inch line on this for increased capacity,” noted Portland Mayor Mike Callis.
A change to the city’s personnel policy was approved on first reading relating to retiree health benefits. Retirees may stay on health coverage themselves at city expense and at their own expense for dependents until becoming eligible for Medicare. Retirees must be 55 or older with 10 years of service and three years of insurance coverage, age 55 with 20 years of service and one year of insurance, or have 30 years of service to be eligible.
“TCRS required this be in our personnel policy,” Callis said. “They just want it in your personnel policy.”
A resolution extending the city’s agreement with Wally Gilliam Realty and Auction for auction services was approved, with Callis noting that an auction was likely to be held sometime in December. The city and the Drug Task Force typically sell surplus items and vehicles at auction.
A proposed re-zoning of 103 Lyons Drive from RS-40 low-density residential to RS-20 was approved on first reading, with Callis noting that the Planning Commission had said there was no sewer availability to the property at present.
Industrial Appreciation Awards were presented to Larry Dickens of North American Stamping Group, Jerry King and Jeffrey Cockrell of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Chase Moore and John Parker of the Sumner Board of Education’s Middle College.
The Alcoholic Beverage Board approved an application by Taqueria Morella & Mexican Grill for a beer permit for the facility, located at 270B North Broadway.
“They were too close to the First Baptist Church, but because they applied to the state and got their liquor license that overrode it,” chairman Jody McDowell noted.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
