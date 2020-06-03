Four people were arrested on May 8 in a raid on a Portland home in which authorities allegedly discovered drugs and weapons.
Police executed a search warrant and raided the home on Russell Street after receiving multiple complaints from nearby residents.
Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said the complaints covered all types of reported activities at the home.
“It goes back the last couple of years,” Williams said. “This is a situation where the house is just a problem area, and so we took the measure we had to try to rein in the problem for the neighborhood there.
“We’ve answered call after call over there, and it got to the point where we have to try to do something different. We built a case on criminal investigation … and tried to remedy the issue.”
WKRN-2 reported last week that the list of complaints included selling drugs, dog bites, people with outstanding warrants, thefts and shoplifting.
Lt. Jason Arnold said that police have responded approximately 25 times to the residence, with most of those in recent months. He said that an investigation was opened “over the past few months.”
Twelve people were found in the home at the time of the raid, and four arrests were made. Arnold said that aaproximately three grams of heroin and two grams of meth were found at the scene, along with roughly $1,200 in cash, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Homeowner Jennifer Livingston, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the use/sale of narcotics. She was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on $55,000 bond.
Willie Willis, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.
Kaitlynn Law, 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule I heroin.
Nicholas Shane Fowler, 29, was charged with possession of Schedule I heroin for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Willis, Law and Fowler remained in the Sumner County Jail as of press time. Fowler is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on June 16.
According to the court’s website, Willis pled guilty and received judicial diversion, while Law pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Information on Livingston’s status was not available.
Williams said the importance of reporting suspected criminal activity was shown in this instance.
“It’s a quality of life issue,” Williams said. “We want everyone in the city of Portland to be able to go outside and enjoy their own property. We can’t be everywhere and see everything all the time. We rely on the eyes and ears of the public and encourage people to call if there’s something in their neighborhood that’s a concern.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory @hartsvillevidette.com.
