The Portland Police Department has welcomed Robert “Bob” Moon as its first official chaplain.
Chief Jason Williams announced the move via a press release, which stated: “As a full-service police department, we are often called on to complete tasks, which traditional law-enforcement training does little to prepare us for. The presence of a spiritually-educated individual, when delivering potentially life-altering news, can be an invaluable asset to an office as well as the recipient of the message being delivered. A supervisor being approached by a subordinate about a difficult personal situation can be better addressed and remedied with the help of someone trained in such matters.”
Moon is currently the pastor of administration and education at Portland First Baptist Church. He has been serving in an unofficial capacity as a chaplain to the police department for nearly two years, Williams said.
“This is a new program for us,” Williams said. “It’s definitely something I thought that would be beneficial for us.
“Pastor Moon and I have been in communication for some time about his willingness to serve in that capacity.”
The Leader was unable to reach Moon for comment for this story.
According to Williams, Hendersonville, Gallatin and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department all have chaplains for their law-enforcement staff. So adding one in Portland just made sense, the chief said.
Moon will be part of the International Conference of Police Chaplains, an organization that has helped support and develop professional chaplains since 1973. The group’s website, icpc4cops.org, states: “We respect and honor the badge and the men and women who have earned the right to wear it. We pledge availability to the needs of law-enforcement officers and victims of crime. We subject our lives and our office to the scrutiny of accountability to ensure integrity. We offer professionalism of service, including confidential listening, and spiritual counsel.”
Williams said that having a chaplain would be a benefit to the 37 sworn and non-sworn employees of the Portland Police Department.
“Any incident to where there is emotional trauma involved, we can always get the chaplain as an avenue for somebody to talk to who’s associated with the police department but also other kinds of services,” Williams said.
“Obviously police officers see and are involved in things normal people are not. It does take a toll emotionally and spiritually. He’s someone who’s bridging a gap between law enforcement and emotional health.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
