Portland’s Chamber of Commerce is preparing to hold on its annual Christmas Festival and Parade this week.
The Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Main Street and in the gazebo parking lot off of Market Street.
Activities will include a visit with Santa Claus at the Strawberry Crate, cookie decorating in the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s office and live music by Rockland Road. There will also be food vendors, giveaways, a live nativity scene and more.
COVID-19 has forced some changes to the festival this year. Masks will be required for the cookie decorating at the chamber because of Sumner County’s mask mandate. Also, while children can visit Santa, they will not be allowed to sit in his lap. Instead, there will be a spot for children to sit in front of Santa to have their pictures taken.
Masks will also be encouraged outside when social distancing is not possible.
The city will hold its tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning afterward at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at Freedom Drive and will finish at Portland East Middle School.
The theme is Songs of the Season.
“This year, they can play music as part of their entry if they would like to do that,” said Kristen Daughtry, event coordinator for the Chamber.
The entry fee for the Christmas parade is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. After Dec. 1, the cost rises to $25.
The events is sponsored by Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, TriStar Health, the Farmers Bank, Old Hickory Credit Union, Volunteer State Bank, Shoals Technologies Group, Novatech, Dorman Products and Portland Utilities Construction Company.
For more information, interested individuals can call the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032 or email Daughtry at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
Daughtry said entries thus far had been less than normal but that most entries usually sign up the week of the event. Portland’s parade typically has 40-50 entries.
“The schools aren’t able to participate this year or the band,” Daughtry said. “We’ll see, but I expect to be down a little bit this year.
“We’ll be happy to have a parade with whoever wants to participate.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
