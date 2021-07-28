GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA — Sumner County 4-H represented Tennessee at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in the hunting skills discipline.
Hunter Tuttle teamed up with three Portland ladies — Rachel Brizendine, Emma Sanborn and Abigail Barnett — to compete over three days in the areas of wildlife identification and management, hunting skills (including map reading and compass course), hunting scenario/hunting decision making, 3-D archery, sporting clays, and shooting .22-gauge rifles at animal targets all at unmarked yardages.
The team placed fifth overall, with Tuttle placing eighth and ninth individually on two separate days of competition.
It was the first time Tennessee has competed in the hunting skills discipline at the national level. While the other disciplines are focused wholly on shooting skills, the hunting discipline focuses on skills and techniques used in the outdoors and the preparation needed for hunting as opposed to other outdoor activities.
Tennessee 4-H members were among 32 states and 593 competitors from across the United States competing in nine different disciplines for a national title.
— Submitted
