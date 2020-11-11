Many of the Portland High School athletic programs will be surrounded by new schools for the upcoming two-year period as the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced its new district and region alignments last week.
The TSSAA typically classifies for four-year periods, but this classification period will only consist of two years.
The Panther football program — which is currently in search of a head coach after Greg Cavanah was recently relieved of his duties after seven seasons at the helm — has been in Class 4A for the past six years but is moving up to Class 5A for the next two seasons.
Portland will be in Region 7-5A along with Henry County, Springfield and three Clarksville schools — Kenwood, Clarksville Northeast and Clarksville Northwest.
Springfield and Portland have been in Region 5-4A together for the past four years. Springfield finished as the Class 4A runner-up in both 2017 and 2019, and Henry County won state titles in 2011 and 2013 and finished as the Class 5A state runner-up in 2018.
Region 7-5A could have some potentially-long travel for the first three rounds of the playoffs, matching up with Region 8-5A. Region 8-5A includes four Memphis schools along with West Tennessee schools Brighton, Dyer County and Munford.
The Portland basketball, baseball and softball programs have been in District 9-AAA since the 2009-10 season, but it will be a different 9-AAA going forward. Class AAA is currently the largest classification for those sports, but the TSSAA will now have four classes for basketball, baseball and softball.
So, those three Panther programs will no longer be in the state’s largest classification.
District 9-AAA will now consist of Creek Wood, Greenbrier, Montgomery Central, Portland and White House.
Over the past 11 years, the Portland basketball programs and baseball programs have not advanced past district play in the postseason, and the Lady Panther softball program has done so just once, finishing as the 9-AAA runner-up in 2017 and thus reaching the regional tournament.
The Creek Wood, Greenbrier, White House and White House Heritage softball programs have combined to reach the state tournament 18 times since 2000, with Greenbrier winning the 2003 state title and finishing as the state runner-up in 2014 and White House Heritage finishing as the state runner-up in both 2016 and 2018. Creek Wood reached the state tournament three consecutive seasons from 2017-19.
In both cross country and track and field, Portland has been competing in the largest classification in Division I, but the school will now compete in Class A-AA in cross country and in Class AA in a new three-class system for track and field.
The districts for Portland’s tennis and golf programs remain unchanged, and the district for the Panther boys and girls soccer programs remains largely unchanged, though current district foe Springfield will be moving up to Class AAA.
The Portland volleyball program — the 2017 and 2018 Class AA state champion and 2019 state runner-up — faces a greater challenge as it moves up to Class AAA. Portland will be in District 9-AAA along with Beech, Gallatin, Hendersonville, and Station Camp. Station Camp reached the Class AAA State Tournament in 2018 and 2020.
However, in order to get to the state tournament in AAA, Portland would have to likely face 16-time state champion Brentwood or Ravenwood, a three-time state champion that has made nine state appearances, in the sectional round.
In their previous eight years as a Class AAA program, the Lady Panther volleyball program made six sectional appearances, losing to either Brentwood or Ravenwood each time.
Springfield volleyball is moving up to Class AAA along with Portland.
In bowling, Portland will be in District 11 along with Creek Wood, Dickson County, East Robertson, Greenbrier, White House Heritage and White House. All of those schools — plus Jo Byrns — are already in a district together.
The Panther bowlers are currently in a district with Beech, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Merrol Hyde Magnet, Mt. Juliet, Station Camp and Wilson Central.
