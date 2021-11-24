Portland’s City Council approved during its Nov. 15 meeting a request from the City of Mitchellville to provide 12 new sewer taps.
“Just like we award sewer taps to developers, Mitchellville sent us a request for 12 taps,” Utilities Director Bryan Price told the council. “There are a lot of people wanting to connect to Mitchellville’s sewer system. We have a lot of development going on in that zone right now.”
Mitchellville will pay Portland’s capacity fee of $1,750 and sewer improvement fee of $1,000 per tap. Future developers would pay tap fees to Portland, Price added.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis said the city was working on a new contract with Mitchellville regarding sewer services. The current contract was signed in 1999, went into effect in 2002 and has a 20-year length, the mayor said.
“It’s getting close, so we’re going to work on a new contract and make sure it’s in the city’s favor,” Callis said.
The council also approved the adoption of Sumner County’s Comprehensive Growth Plan and forwarded that plan to the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee.
“We’ve worked on this for two years; every 20 years you have you update the urban growth boundary maps. Portland didn’t make any changes,” Callis said.
Callis noted that Portland already has one of the largest urban growth boundaries in Sumner County.
Also approved were contracts with Novatech for email migration and IT support for the city. The email contract will cost the city $42,230 and the IT support $1,000 for setup and $1,800 per month for monitoring.
The board also approved on second reading a $4.377 million agreement with Cumberland Pipeline for the 2021 Gravity Sewer Interceptor Project, including a change order of $419,430 for stone required for bedding at the project site.
A new policy for hydrant meter rentals also passed on second reading. Under the new policy a $3,000 deposit is required and the meter is billed at a $50 monthly minimum, to cover up to 5,000 gallons of use. Further usage would be billed at the current commercial rate.
The council also approved on second reading an ordinance creating fire line billing for all dedicated fire lines, which are used in buildings as a fire suppression tool. It will take effect in July 2022 and applies to commercial and industrial properties without metered fire lines.
The plan does not have sewer charges and sets rates based on an outside commercial rate of $28.05 per month for places with a 2-inch fire line, $30.10 for a 4-inch line, $46.66 for a 6-inch line, $72.32 for an 8-inch line and $112.09 for a 10-inch line.
A re-zoning of 103 Lyons Drive from RS-40 residential to RS-20 was approved on second reading, along with water and sewer services for a two-lot subdivision to be located on North Harris Road.
The 2022 meeting schedule was also approved, with meetings only on the first Monday in February and December, and on the second Monday only in January, July and September.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
