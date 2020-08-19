As the high-school football season opens this week, schools across Tennessee are adjusting to new Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) guidelines.
Among those are temperature checks for attendees (including athletes), a requirement to wear masks, social distancing and limiting fan attendance.
At Portland, co-athletic director Justin Martin said that capacity at the school’s stadium would be limited to 50% capacity, or around 1,100 people.
“We’re following all TSSAA as well as Sumner County policies,” Martin said. “We’re doing the best we can to make sure our athletes are safe and have the opportunity to play.
“There are a lot of tasks that are new, but we have a plan and we’ll find out (this) week if we can execute it.”
Tickets will be available at the gate for Portland football. Martin said the school was looking into the possibility of digital ticketing to help with pre-sales and lessen the handling of money.
“Hopefully, it will be set up Monday to start selling for Friday’s football game (the team’s home opener against Martin Westview),” Martin said. “But there will still be ticketing options at the gate.
“We may look at going all digital. It’s a new thing for us and all of our supporters.”
Martin said that Sumner County schools were following the same basic blueprint for their respective athletic teams.
Portland has a new opponent for Friday’s season opener as Westview visits Edgar Johnson Stadium. The Panthers were scheduled to play Kentucky’s Warren East, but Kentucky is not allowing its high-school football season to begin until September.
At least one Panther opponent will be requiring advance ticket sales this season.
Trousdale County announced last week that it will limit capacity to roughly 900 and will sell tickets in advance and not at the gate.
Roughly 15% of tickets will be held for visiting teams.
The Panthers are scheduled to play in Hartsville on Oct. 9.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
