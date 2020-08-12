Portland voters had no contested races in last Thursday’s election, but did send Glen Gregory back to Sumner County’s school board.
Gregory has represented the Portland area as District 10’s board member for the past 14 years. He received 1,125 votes (99.1%), with 10 write-in votes beng cast.
In other school board races, all four incumbents were re-elected. Tim Brewer (District 2) and Sarah Andrews (District 4) faced no opposition, while Betsy Hawkins (District 6) received 56.14% of the vote against Ginny Hall Plunkett, and Ted Wise (District 8) won 56.65% against challenger Kyle Robinson.
John Isbell was re-elected as the Sumner County Assessor of Property and was unopposed, receiving 20,027 votes.
Republican State Representatives William Lamberth (District 44), Johnny Garrett (District 45) and Terri Lynn Weaver (District 40) were unopposed in their respective primaries, as was Republican State Sen. Ferrell Haile.
All have no opposition in November except Weaver, who will face independent challenger Paddy Sizemore.
The hotly-contested Republican U.S. Senate primary was won by Bill Hagerty, who received 50.8% of the statewide vote to 39.4% for Manny Sethi.
In Sumner County, Hagerty received 10,197 votes (52.2%) to 8,102 (41.5%) for Sethi.
Hagerty will face Democrat Marquita Bradshaw in November’s election. Bradshaw won the Democratic primary with 35.5% of the vote.
U.S. Congressman John Rose was unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Christopher Martin Finley, who was likewise unopposed in his primary.
Voter turnout in Sumner County was 22.2%, with 25,872 total votes cast. There were 7,006 votes cast during early voting, while 15,384 ballots were cast on election day. There were 3,482 absentee ballots cast.
A Davidson County judge had issued an order allowing any Tennessee voter to request an absentee ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee’s Supreme Court overruled that order last week, but did allow absentee ballots already requested to be counted.
