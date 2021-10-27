There will be plenty of Halloween related activity in Portland this weekend, mainly on Saturday, but on Sunday if people prefer to celebrate on the actual date.
On Saturday, the annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Richland Park will take place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., on the baseball and soccer fields.
The city is recommending that trick-or-treaters go out on Saturday, if possible, though Sunday is still an option, says Police Chief Jason Williams. who urges safety above all else for trick-or-treaters, no matter which they they choose to get out.
“Obviously, the city doesn’t mandate in regards to the day of trick-or-treating. The 30th, there are more opportunities for children as a result of the community events and more people being at home, versus a Sunday,” Williams said.
To ensure safety as a priority, the city will also have more officers on duty on Saturday.
“We’ll have a more elevated law enforcement presences in the communities on Saturday, but if people prefer to trick-or-treat on the 31st they are welcome to,” Williams said. “Whichever day they choose, people should practice safety by wearing reflective colors, using flashlights, and not leaving children unattended. Also, they should avoid approaching houses that do not have a porch light on.”
In addition to the Trunk-or-Treat at Richland Park on Saturday, the Portland Flea Market, located at 810 North Broadway in Portland, will be hosting a Spook-tacular event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday. That event will feature trick-or-treating, a pumpkin-carving contest a cruise-in and more.
