Portland will receive $697,447 in grant funding from the federal government for sidewalks in the Richland Park area.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Transportation made the announcement on May 7. Portland’s grant is part of approximately $10.3 million in Transportation Alternatives Grants being distributed to 12 communities in Tennessee.
According to a press release, the Richland Park Sidewalk Connector will provide for the construction of sidewalks along Wheeler Street, North Russell Street, High Street and Portland Boulevard. The project will also include curb and gutter improvements, upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and pavement markings.
“Increasing safety, promoting healthy lifestyles and providing improved access to our cities and towns make our communities better places to live and work,” Lee said in a press release. “I’m pleased the state can provide the support necessary to move these projects forward.”
The Transportation Alternatives Grant is made possible through a federally-funded program and is administered by TDOT.
“Through these grants, TDOT has funded $397 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright in the press release. “This program has assisted communities all over the state in their efforts to revitalize downtowns, highlight historic areas, provide alternative means of transportation, and increase opportunities for economic development.”
Other recipients of funding in Tennessee were Ducktown, Charlotte, Livingston, Ashland City, LaFollette, Milan, Martin, Elizabethton, Spring Hill and Clinton.
