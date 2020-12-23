The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee.
The city of Portland was recognized for excellence in economic development.
The Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. The Excellence in Local Government Awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.
This award recognizes the city and the Portland Preservation Foundation’s adaptive reuse of the Temple Theatre.
Recent funding secured from U.S. Rural Development to purchase equipment allowed the Portland Preservation Foundation to open a state-of-the-art training facility in the heart of downtown Portland in January.
In 2013, the foundation purchased the property of the Temple Theatre and the adjoining building, comprising a total of 8,000 square feet. With overwhelming community support by local vendors and contractors, the city of Portland, Tennessee Economic & Community Development, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the industries in Portland, and the Memorial Foundation, the project is becoming a reality for the Portland community.
The training side of the facility took first priority due to the need for electrical, plumbing and IT requirements. The space provides opportunity for training and education for local business and industry, a concession and snack area, and ample restroom space, as well as two breakout training rooms.
The city’s considerable industrial base highlighted a multitude of safety and educational training needs for their employees, as well as a space to accommodate corporate visits. This project provides off-campus space for them away from the everyday processes.
This training space is envisioned as a designated area for brainstorming and entrepreneurial idea sharing. There are more than 25 businesses within walking distance of the property, including the city hall now under renovation.
Portland is a certified downtown community, and members of the Preservation Foundation received the Downtown Redevelopment Training as a part of this designation. This valuable training taught the value of maintaining downtown.
With the opening of Exit 121 on Interstate 65 and plans for a northwestern bypass, a common goal was identified among community leaders, which is to encourage downtown businesses through enhancing downtown re-development and maintaining downtown as a sense of place for citizens.
Portland’s downtown census tract has been federally-designated as an economic opportunity zone, which further entices investments downtown. As with every project, COVID may have hindered the forward movement, but the city is confident this facility is a vital player in downtown Portland.
“The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring,” said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC. “It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.