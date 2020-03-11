The tornadoes that took lives and destroyed numerous properties across Middle Tennessee has volunteers and professional helpers alike doing whatever they can to help assist with the clean-up and assistance to those in need.
So it was no surprise that a number of businesses, churches, school organizations and city workers from Portland got involved in the recovery process for people in affected communities like Nashville, Donelson, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Cookeville.
Portland Pizza and Pub is part of a group that took donations in the first days after the storms hit last week.
“I know we’ve raised over $1,600 and we’ve got an insane amounted donated items,” said Shannon Duncan of Portland Pizza and Pub. “We are doing this along with Prince Street in Gallatin and our restaurant in White House. We are talking all of that to difference resource centers around Middle Tennessee. Someone’s going to Cookeville, and someone is going to Nashville and in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet too.”
Employees also volunteered on Saturday to help with cleanup.
“It was just something we wanted to do to help,” Duncan said.
Jamie Hill, who has helped to spearhead the drive for the restaurants, explained that it is all about wanting to be able to do something, even if you feel limited by your own situation.
“We actually have a group of five restaurants — our location in Portland, three in Gallatin, one in White House. We are just opening it up as a collections center for donations.
“A lot of people want to help but feel like they can’t do much because of their situation,” Hill said. “For example, I have two little kids. One of them is in my arms all the time, she’s 7 months. I’m not able to do much as far as cleanup with a baby, but I want to help out. I can’t get down to Lebanon, or Mt. Juliet or Cookeville, but these donations of money and items can help out. I thought tt’d be a way for us out here in the outlying counties to help. Plus, the company we work for is all about reaching out to the community near and far. We’ve just been collecting donations — bleach, garbage bags, clothing, personal hygiene items and such.”
Also, in Portland, three different churches banded together last week sending 23 people from Portland First Baptist, Martin’s Chapel General Baptist and Halltown General Baptist Church went to Mt. Juliet and helped with cleanup for people whose homes had been damaged in the storms.
“Three churches joined together Wednesday and went to Mt. Juliet and worked taking care of personal items in houses — things like furniture, pictures, anything that was salvageable,” said David Cole of Portland First Baptist. “We had 23 people, and that’s a good number. It makes for a fast day and a good work.”
The volunteers split into groups of five or six and worked all day on clean-up of four damaged houses. Cole spoke of seeing the devastation and how people are literally trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.
“This was a new subdivision, like just two years, and there were some very, very pricy houses in there,” Cole explained. “The houses we worked in were beyond repair. They weren’t totally destroyed, but sections of them were. At the house I worked at, the man and his wife have a 2-year-old, a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old. They got in the center of the house in the bathroom in a tub when the storm hit, and that was pretty much the only room in the house that wasn’t damaged,” Cole said.
Cole and the church group had a second trip there to help on Friday. They initially used a connection with a Mt. Juliet police officer, who is married to Cole’s niece, to get in to work on the cleanup. Their Saturday excursion was scheduled to help with some areas in Lebanon, through the Lebanon Police Department.
Baby beds, doll houses, clothes. There was glass everywhere eveyr windown busted down. Front doors busted open and where it went through the house. Be a 10 by 15 area with walls gone an everthing
“We thought we were going to go to the same location, but they called and said they have so many volunteers they don’t know what to do with them all. So they were sending us to Lebanon.”
The plans have been to meet at the park where the volunteers get on buses to travel to the clean-up areas. The volunteers were fed lunch, and then picked up and worked some more.
“You never know what it’s going to end up being. We just go with a servant’s heart and go with the flow,” Cole said.
Last Friday, Portland city workers made the trek to Wilson County to help with clean-up and recovery there.
It was something Mayor Mike Callis and the city wanted to offer to the affected areas.
“Right after the storms, we said we wanted to be available. Both police and fire offered up assistance, and we reached out to Lebanon and Mt. Juliet on how our crews could help as soon as it was same to remove debris,” the mayor said. “The City of Portland will continue to offer help just as we would hope others would respond to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.