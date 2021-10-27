A new State Industrial Access Road is in the works for the industrial park off I-65’s Exit 121.
Margot Fosnes, Economic Development Officer for Robertson County, made a presentation to the Portland City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting announcing the project and its projected benefits.
The city will be receiving a $254,102 contribution from the Robertson County Economic Development Board to cover a grant requirement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Portland will also relocate some water and gas lines for the project, which based on a Google Maps projection should cover between a quarter- and half-mile.
“We have this available for everyone in the county to use when projects are needed,” Fosnes said. ”This road is going to benefit the new companies coming to the park, the existing companies that are there, and future companies there. We’re happy to bring this to you.”
“We’ve gone to different meetings and worked on this project. We’re glad for your support,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said to Fosnes.
Callis told The Leader the project began in 2018, when the SIA grant was initially received from TDOT.
“There’s a lot of design, those things that go along with it,” Callis said. “Right off Vaughn Parkway and Eubanks Road, it’s been a little county road for a long time. There’s a lot of industry in that area and we’ve got a lot of property that fronts it.”
Callis said the project would cover the area near Vaughn Parkway and Eubanks Road to near the concrete plant, and would also bring the road up to industrial standards to allow for truck traffic.
As part of the behind-the-scenes work, Callis said he met with Robertson County’s Industrial Development Board and County Commission to try to broker a partnership between the city and county.
“Since it would benefit Robertson County and the City of Portland, they agreed to pay that amount we gave to TDOT,” he said.
Estimates were not available for the total cost of the project or for completion, although Callis said he hoped to see construction begin in early 2022.
“The cost of so many things is changing and asphalt is a big one… We’re looking forward to having it completed.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
